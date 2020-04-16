Coronavirus India Lockdown Extension: Actor Kartik Aaryan is doing his bit in spreading awareness related to the virus, as he recently organized a must-watch myth vs facts session with a doctor who handles 50 to 60 patients in a day.

Coronavirus India Lockdown Extension: By looking at the current situation in India, actor Katik Aryan organized a myth vs fact session with a doctor who on a daily basis treats 50 to 60 COVID – 19 patients. Indeed that was a must-watch session as the Dr gave all the replies to various questions while breaking some myths too.

Howbeit, someone very close to Kartik is upset from him, yes, none but his sister Kritika Tiwari, she wrote a note to him which reads, uncountable times Kartik made us proud, with Koki Poochega one more count adds, the show was good as he has put efforts and hardworking in it.

It further reads, its annoying that Kartik doesn’t have time for his sister, he always seems busy even though he is at home now. But that constant smile on his face during work expresses his love for work. The way he is occupied with the work makes her happy.

She further lauded him for raising concern over coronavirus crisis and wrote: As an actor, he is doing the best he can do by spreading the awareness related to the virus, though he is not at the forefront in the battle against the contagious virus, every bit counts, hoping that the initiate he has taken will inspire people to follow the government directives.

Meanwhile, talking about the Koki Poochega show, the actor asked all the crucial question which is surfacing online related to the virus– Does consuming alcohol can kill virus? Kids don’t catch the virus? Here’s all the answer to the question

Watch the video here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App