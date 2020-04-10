Lockdown: When life gives you lemons make lemonade, that's what all should do and utilize the time to hone skills. Kangana Ranaut's intense work out video is definitely going to inspire you watch

Lockdown: Thinking how to utilize the quarantine period in the best way? Looking for some inspiration? Need not to worry, Kangna Ranaut’s latest workout video will definitely be going to inspire you. All the way from Manali home, Ranaut shared the video where she can be seen indulging in some intense workout.

Ranaut’s team shared the video and captioned it, showing the glimpse from Kangana’s work out session, stay fit and don’t get lethargic, during her quarantine, the diva lost 5KGs. Within no time, the video surfaced online as it is inspiring yet it has an adorable factor! Yes, Ranaut’s niece, Prithvi Raj was also helping her aunt to stay fit.

Being an avid social media user, Kangana shares most of the updates from her life, recently she uploaded a photo where she was seen basking in the sun, and taking a full-fledged Champi by her mom. Indeed, she is one and the only actress who is making the most of self-isolation time. From getting sister, Rangoli Chandel to remove blackheads to making her mom do head oiling, no doubt her lax will make you turn green with envy.

Check the post here:

on the professional front, recently her film Panga was a release that garnered love and moolah for its intriguing plot. The diva is all set to feature in another female-centric film, Dhaakad. For that, she is going under strength training of late.

Meanwhile, another buzz creator film, Thalaivi will be slated to the silver screen on June 26, 2020, where she is essaying the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa and her tremendous tenure.

