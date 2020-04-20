Lockdown: Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna actor Karanvir Bohra is giving some major daddy goals as letting his twin daughters apply nail paint on his nails. The post gets more than 70 thousand likes with hundreds of Awwww comments.

Lockdown: Indeed the love between father and daughter knows no distance, as actor Karanvir Bohar’s latest post with twin daughter truly justifies the quote. In the shared photo, the actor is giving some major daddy goals as he turns muse for his twin daughters! Yes, you read it right.

In the photo, his twin daughters Vienna and Bella can be seen applying nail paint on his nails and giving full pampering to their dad. The actor captioned the photo, which reads: Never been so easy going, seems like all set to give some competition to Bollywood actresses. The actor tagged Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Disha Patani and wrote BEWARE!

Within no time, the photo was making rounds on social media, whereas Karanvir’s fans could not stop gushing over the photo and filled the comment section with Awww comments. A user wrote: Super cute photo of the day, love it! While another user wrote: Oh My God, these twins are so adorable.

Check the post here:

Meanwhile, the actor is also playing a key role in creating awareness related to deadly COVID-19. Through his post, he urged all his fans to follow the Government directives and protect their family by not stepping out from their homes.

The actor added people are strictly confined to their homes far from skylines, however standing united in the time of COVID-19 crisis is the only way to mitigate the spread of the virus.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App