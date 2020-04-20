Lockdown: Indeed the love between father and daughter knows no distance, as actor Karanvir Bohar’s latest post with twin daughter truly justifies the quote. In the shared photo, the actor is giving some major daddy goals as he turns muse for his twin daughters! Yes, you read it right.
In the photo, his twin daughters Vienna and Bella can be seen applying nail paint on his nails and giving full pampering to their dad. The actor captioned the photo, which reads: Never been so easy going, seems like all set to give some competition to Bollywood actresses. The actor tagged Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Disha Patani and wrote BEWARE!
Within no time, the photo was making rounds on social media, whereas Karanvir’s fans could not stop gushing over the photo and filled the comment section with Awww comments. A user wrote: Super cute photo of the day, love it! While another user wrote: Oh My God, these twins are so adorable.
Check the post here:
Meanwhile, the actor is also playing a key role in creating awareness related to deadly COVID-19. Through his post, he urged all his fans to follow the Government directives and protect their family by not stepping out from their homes.
#Repost @saketts • • • • • • We on behalf of our Film Industry appeal to our fellow Artists, Technicians and the entire Fraternity to come forward and help the workers in the best possible way 🤗🙏🏻
The actor added people are strictly confined to their homes far from skylines, however standing united in the time of COVID-19 crisis is the only way to mitigate the spread of the virus.
As father's, we try and spend as much time as we can, me, personally, I thought I was really close to them as I was doing more than my share as a #Dad, but this #lockdown had made me realise that there is nothing like "my share." I'm in this as much as their #mother is… As my day starts with them screaming in my ear "wake-, wake-up" and ends with telling them Dragon stories, Peppa pig stories etc (the in-between tuner is also with them trying to entertain and keep them busy, it does get a lil crazy out there) But then I look at their innocent angelic eyes and think that in this time with them, I've forged a bond and connected with these 2 bunnies on a soul level. This time won't come back, Werther with them or what we are going thru, we will emmerge stronger and compassionate as a nation and as individuals too.