Lockdown: When the nationwide lockdown was imposed across the country, actor Salman Khan with his family went for a two-day vacation which has now turned difficult for them as lockdown period once again extended till May 3. So, it means they are now stuck for more than 3 weeks!

Talking to a leading website, Salman said, his Panvel farmhouse now feels like Bigg Boss house with no elimination. Though it’s beautiful with a lush green garden by this place gives him vibes of BB house where no one is going after anyone.

The actor also talked about his life in quarantine and said preparing a list for To-Dos after lockdown ends, and currently to kill boredom mostly spend his time in doing the painting. Meanwhile, talking about his bit in the COVID-19 relief fund, the actor has already transferred the fund of Rs 6000 in the account of more than 25,000 daily wage workers who are bearing the brunt of lockdown.

With that, the actor also shares informative videos and song with an aim to create awareness among people. Recently Salman dropped the teaser of his upcoming song Pyaar Karona which will be going to release on Monday, the actor added two more songs are in the pipeline. The highlight of the song is, he himself wrote the lyrics and sung it but produced in Mumbai.

Further, he spoke about the song and said, the word Korna exactly fits in the situation, so he decided to record it on phone, the lyrics are just what he wants that people should know–Pyaar Karona, Sabr Rakho Na and Madad Karona.

