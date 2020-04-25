Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: One of the most loved bahu’s of the TV industry, Divyanka Tripathi has once again hit the headlines for showcasing a perfect example of Social Distancing through her latest video.
In the video, Divyanka can be seen dealing with her agonies, after her groceries were exhausted and waiting for her turn. She showcased how people in Mumbai are maintaining social distancing while purchasing food.
Talking about her quarantine period, the stunner is acing in it as she is following her health and beauty regime with full dedication. Recently she shared a video with her husband Vivek Dahiya wearing a charcoal mask and captioned it: My version of Corona Mask.
Meanwhile, Divyanka is also playing an active role in spreading awareness related to COVID-19 as she urges her fans to not step outside their homes as this is the only solution to protect one’s family.
Recently she participated in Ekta Kapoor’s virtual video, where celebs like Aasif Sheikh, Maniesh Paul, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Karan V. Grover, Aditi Sharma, Sehban Azim, Reem Shaikh, and Parth Samthaan where they all send the message of unity.
It was beautiful to have all of us unite for the sake of hope in these dark times! We are all in this together and the only way to overcome these difficult times is being quarantined and hopeful! It was a pleasure to see all the efforts put in by my friends and colleagues to make this happen!
Till now the video has got 238,878 views with thousands of lovable and appreciating comments for them. A user wrote: Pretty cool never though someone can utilize technology in this way, while another user wrote: It’s so commendable all you guys are constantly taking in efforts to create awareness in this pandemic.