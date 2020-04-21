Lockdown stories: Sidharth Shukla during a live session makes hilarious revelations to his quarantine periods, says the kitchen is not the place for him, likewise in BB 13 house.

Lockdown stories: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has not only won the BB trophy but inked his name in millions of hearts. Earlier this month, the actor shared a video where he can be seen doing all the household chores–washing utensils, chopping vegetables, mobbing the floor, howbeit there’s another side of the story, which Sidharth himself revealed in a live chat session and said, that kitchen is not the place for him!

So, the posted video doing household work was it juts for social media? Well, his fans can answer this, but indeed the man always hit the headlines for his every move. On fans’ demand, the actor went for a live session to interact one to one with them. A fan asked him about his cooking skills and does he cooks during quarantine likewise in BB 13 house? To which Sidharth said, no! It Seems like Sidharth’s mother is not so happy with his cooking skills and exempted him from all the household duties.

Talking about his quarantine, his social media account reflects that the actor as a responsible citizen is following all the government directives and not stepping out of the house. To add some entertaining factors in his life, Sidharth is binging on watching movies, web series and virtually connecting with his friends.

In an earlier week, the actor shared a thanking note to all the front line staff along with a photo, which reads: On the behalf of his family, Dil Se thank you to all the police officers, BMC, NGO’s, medical staff, volunteers, the Governmnet, building guards, #DilSeThankYou. The actor also urged his fans to stay indoors and protect their family as it’s the only way to curb the spread of COVID-19.

