The announcement of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joining politics has currently started a meme fest on social media. It is also rumoured that the actor will also be given a ticket to contest in these elections from either Gurdaspur or Chandigarh. Check out the funny reactions:

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has joined BJP today. Reports suggest that the actor will become the candidate from Gurdaspur, Punjab in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The actor quoted that since his father (Dharmender) was attached with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he has decided to follow Prime Minister Narender Modi. He added upon saying that he personally wants Modi for the next five years. In order to welcome the actor, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed herself and quoted that she is very happy to welcome the fire-brand actor in the party. She further quoted that Sunny Deol’s sentiments got well reflected in his film Border, which is so close to his fan’s heart. Sunny understands the spirit and feeling of nationalism and the best part is he works beyond commercial considerations.

Although no official announcement is made, it is expected that Sunny will stand from either Gurdaspur or Chandigarh. Union railway minister Piyush Goyal shared his memory with Suny Deol’s father Dharmendra. He revealed that when the actor was a member of the parliament, he was recovering from surgery and then also he attended the parliament on the party’s call which shows his commitment. He further expressed that he has full faith in Sunny joining the party that he will work with the same passion.

After the actor joined the party, Sunny Deol has become a hot topic for tweeple to react. Since the actor joined BJP, Twitter is witnessing a rise in the actor’s trend and there have been funny memes from tweeple.

Here are some hilarious memes:

कांग्रेस वाले सकीना से प्रचार करवा रहे थे; BJP वाले तारा सिंह को ले आये

अब गद्दर मचेगा गद्दर😄😜#SunnyDeol — Chowkidar Shyam Choudhary (@ShyamCh11671045) April 23, 2019

Breaking News :- Pakistan ran to UN after#SunnyDeol joined #BJP. They called him Violent man, SPY.

Raised questions on his involvement in #SurgicalStrikes in Pakistan

And still demand the "Hand-pump" back. 😂😂#LokSabhaElections2019 — Ravi Kumar (@SainiRavi909) April 23, 2019

Sunny Deol is the third Deol to join BJP after his father Dharmendra and wife Hema Malini. His father was a member of 14th Lok Sabha elections. He represented Bikaner constituency in Rajasthan. While Sunny Deol’s mother Hema Malini is currently BJP MP from Mathura.

