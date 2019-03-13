Lok Sabha Elections 2019: With the election season just around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the Indian Film Industry on March 13 to turn up the josh and urge people to cast their vote and ensure a vibrant democracy. In a series of tweets, PM Modi reached out to celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and many more.
Using references from Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, PM Modi said that it is time for them to tell youngsters that their time has come to turn up with high josh at the polling booths. With this, he also drew references from Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha and urged them to make voting a ‘Superhit Katha’.
Responding to the gesture, Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar said that voting has to be a superhit prem katha (love story) between the nation and its voters. Meanwhile, Filmmaker Karan Johar responded that the film fraternity is dedicated to the cause of creating high voter awareness.
The Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be held in 7 phases on April 11, April 19, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 112 and May 19. The results of the polls will be announced on May 23.
