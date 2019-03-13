Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and many more to spread the word and create high voter awareness. After PM Modi shared personalised messages on Twitter, the celebrities responded to the request on social media.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: With the election season just around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the Indian Film Industry on March 13 to turn up the josh and urge people to cast their vote and ensure a vibrant democracy. In a series of tweets, PM Modi reached out to celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and many more.

Using references from Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, PM Modi said that it is time for them to tell youngsters that their time has come to turn up with high josh at the polling booths. With this, he also drew references from Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha and urged them to make voting a ‘Superhit Katha’.

My young friends @RanveerOfficial, @Varun_dvn & @vickykaushal09, Many youngsters admire you. It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Requesting @deepikapadukone, @aliaa08 and @AnushkaSharma to urge people to vote in large numbers for the coming elections. As renowned film personalities whose work is admired by many, I am sure their message will have a positive impact on our citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar and @ayushmannk, The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Voting is not only a right but it’s also a duty. Dear @BeingSalmanKhan and @aamir_khan, It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because…its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). 🙂 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

When @mangeshkarlata Didi, @sachin_rt and @arrahman say something, the nation takes note! I humbly request these remarkable personalities to inspire more citizens to come out and vote in the 2019 elections. A vote is a great way to make the people's voice heard. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Responding to the gesture, Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar said that voting has to be a superhit prem katha (love story) between the nation and its voters. Meanwhile, Filmmaker Karan Johar responded that the film fraternity is dedicated to the cause of creating high voter awareness.

Well said @narendramodi ji. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people’s participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters 🙂 🙏🏻 https://t.co/rwhwdhXj1S — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2019

Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi we as a fraternity are dedicated to the cause of creating high voter awareness and will make sure every endeavour is made to communicate the power of voting for a solid and Democratic INDIA! Jai Hind! https://t.co/aoMnfwvIjA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 13, 2019

The Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be held in 7 phases on April 11, April 19, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 112 and May 19. The results of the polls will be announced on May 23.

