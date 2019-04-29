Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra, Paresh Rawal, Urmila Matondkar, Rekha among others have cast their vote in Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Although veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Student of the year 2 debutant Ananya Panday cannot cast their vote this year, they have urged fans to exercise their rights.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: As India goes to polls in Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 on Monday, Celebrities are heading out to cast their vote and participate in the biggest democratic practice of the country. Held at 72 constituencies in 9 states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand, the polling booths in Maharashtra are witnessing a high profile movement as Bollywood casts their vote.

Priyanka Chopra, Paresh Rawal, Rekha, Ravi Kishan, Urmila Matondkar are some of the celebrities that have recorded their vote while Ananya Panday and Rishi Kapoor have urged fans to head out and make their vote count. In an Instagram post, Ananya Panday said she would not be able to cast her vote due to issues with her id but she urges everyone to participate in the electoral process.

Here’s how Bollywood celebrities are making their vote count:

#Mumbai: BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan casts his vote at a polling booth in Goregaon. pic.twitter.com/s9mH0pHLey — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

#Mumbai: Veteran actor Rekha casts her vote at polling booth number 283 in Bandra. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/z14VraA06W — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undertaking treatment in the US, wrote on his Twitter that he contacted the Indian consulate to inquire if the citizens who are away from home but there is no such option. However, he urged everyone to vote wherever and whenever one has to. After casting her vote, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who keeps juggling her work and family between Mumbai and Los Angeles, shared a selfie with her inked finger on her Instagram account and said that every vote is a voice that counts.

The ongoing phase will decide the fate of key candidates like Urmila Matondkar, Kanhaiya Kumar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, BJP Vice President SS Ahluwalia, Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, Milind Deora and Dimple Yadav. The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are being held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19. Vote counting will be held on May 23 and the results will also be declared on the same day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App