Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and other Tollywood celebs were spotted at the polling booth. The celebrities also urged everyone to cast their vote. The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The biggest political showdown is underway as India votes to constitute 17th Lok Sabha in Indian General Elections 2019. In its first phase of polling, the voting process is being conducted in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

As the citizens exercise their right to vote and participate in world’s biggest election process, South superstars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR among many others recorded their votes and urged everyone to make their voice heard. At the polling booths, Actor Chiranjeevi was spotted with Ram Charan. SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun and Jr NTR shared photos of their inked fingers on social media. Sharing the photo, Allu Arjun shared the voter’s pledge on Instagram. It reads that the citizens of the country abide by democracy and pledge to uphold the democratic traditions of the country. The post highlighted the need to vote in every election fearlessly and not get influenced by religion, race, caste, community, language and other factors.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 while the results will be declared on May 23. A fight for 543 seats, a total of 1279 candidates are contesting in the on-going elections. To cast your vote, it is important for your name to be present in the list. In order to commemorate the day, Google has put out a doodle educating the first time voters on how to cast their vote.

Workwise, Ram Charan is currently working on his upcoming film RRR. Directed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, the actor will share the screen space with Jr NTR in the film. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun recently announced three films titled AA19, AA20 and ICON.

