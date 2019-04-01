Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary is likely to be BJP's star campaigner in Delhi. Reports say that Sapna met BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday in Delhi to discuss the campaign strategy for upcoming elections. Sapna will be reportedly campaigning for BJP in constituencies of South and North East Delhi.

As the days leading up to Lok Sabha Elections 2019 draw closer, the political mood in the country is on an all-time high. One of the highlights of 2019 polls would be its star campaigners from the entertainment industry that are expected to impact the vote share of political parties. Celebrities like Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Urmila Matondkar and Jaya Prada have joined hands with political parties BJP and Congress. However, one name that is making its way in political circles is none other than Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary.

After denying the speculations of her joining Congress, reports are rife that Sapna will be BJP’s star campaigners from Delhi. While Sapna will not join the party, she will be campaigning for it in the constituencies of South and North East Delhi with sizeable Jat and Purvanchali population, revealed a source to a news portal. It is said that Sapna amasses a massive fanbase and huge popularity in these constituencies, which makes her an ideal choice to be the star campaigner for the party.

The source added that Sapna Choudhary met BJP chief and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari in Delhi on Sunday evening to discuss the campaign for upcoming elections. This is not the first time that Sapna Choudhary met Manoj Tiwari. Last week, a few photos of the duo had surfaced online that sparked the speculations of Sapna joining hands with BJP. When BJP leader Manoj Tiwari was earlier asked about his meeting with Sapna Choudhary, he told a news agency that Sapna has clarified that she has not joined Congress and will not be campaigning for it in upcoming elections. The politician added that he would be happy if Sapna campaigns for BJP in future.

Earlier, a picture of Sapna Choudhary with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had surfaced online. Clarifying her stance, Sapna Choudhary had said in her press conference that she has not joined Congress and the picture that is going viral is old. She added that she is an artist and meets with people from all parties. However, she is not joining politics. She emphasised that she will come out in the open when she joins politics.

Having rose to fame with her songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and many more, Sapna Choudhary is a household name in Northern India. Her dance videos on YouTube enjoy more than a million views and is no less than a social media sensation.

