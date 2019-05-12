Lok Sabha elections 2019: Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is going on in 59 constituencies. As per the schedule, today polling is held in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Delhi and the Bollywood actors such as Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker turned up for the voting in Delhi. Actors can be seen flaunting their blue-inked finger in their photographs.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Sidharth Malhotra turned up for the voting and took to Twitter to share a photograph after casting his vote for the on-going Lok Sabha Election 2019. In the photograph, he can be flaunting his blue-inked finger. In the caption, the Student of The Year actor wrote that he had taken a quick break and had come to Delhi. He even mentioned that this is one of the most important work that everyone should do. The actor took a break from his busy schedule to meet his family and voted in the morning Delhi, hometown.

Sidharth Malhotra is not the only actor who had casted his vote, Taapsee Pannu also shared a photograph who hails from Delhi. Tapsee Pannu shared a photograph of her blue inked finger with her mother. Veere Di Wedding star Swara Bhasker also voted in Delhi. She also shared a photograph from the polling booths as she had flaunted her inked

Some Bollywood actor turned up for voting in Mumbai and shared the photos on social media. It has been witnessed from Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan had casted their vote for the on-going Lok Sabha Election 2019. While most Bollywood celebrities turned up at the polling booth during the fourth phase in Mumbai.

Polling, began at 7 am will conclude at 6 pm in all the constituencies. Except for Jharkhand, some booths in Bihar, the polling will end up at 4 pm due to the security reasons.

Polling is taking place in the constituencies of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Delhi. In the meantime, the re-polling will also take place across 168 polling stations of Tripura West constituency and one polling station each of Puducherry, Barrackpur, and Arambag parliamentary constituencies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App