Lok Sabha Elections 2019: This year, Celebrities like Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar, Prakash Raj, Hema Malini and many more are the star contestants of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, The elections will constitute 17th Lok Sabha. The results will be declared on May 23.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has started and the political mood of the country is on an all-time high. Just like every year, this year too, we have witnessed the Bollywood personalities foraying into politics, making the electoral process an interesting and intriguing watch for the audience. The latest actor to make his entry into active politics is Sunny Deol.

1. Sunny Deol

Having starred in films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Border, Ziddi, Ghatak and many more, Sunny Deol is undoubtedly one of the star faces of upcoming General Elections. The actor, who has formally joined BJP today, will likely contest from Gurdaspur, Punjab. In a press conference, Sunny Deol said his father Dharmendra joined Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now he has decided to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2. Urmila Matondkar

Actor Urmila Matondkar, who is popularly known as Rangeela Girl, recently joined Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. She is contesting the elections from Mumbai North Constituency. In Bollywood, the actor has starred in films like Rangeela, Satya, Ek Hasina Thi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and many more.

3. Prakash Raj

Known for his contributions in South and Hindi Film Industry, Prakash Raj is contesting from Bangalore Central constituency as an Independent candidate. Speaking about his entry into active politics, Prakash Raj said in one of his recent interviews with a news portal that he can feel the disillusionment of people with national parties and they can associate with what he is saying as it resonates with what is there in their hearts.

4. Hema Malini

Actor turned politician Hema Malini will be contesting from Mathura constituency as a BJP candidate. The actor is aiming for re-election. Before the elections began, Hema Malini was seen working with women on a wheat field.

Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few fotos for u of my first day of campaign pic.twitter.com/EH7vYm8Peu — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 31, 2019

5. Jaya Prada

Former Samajwadi Party and actor Jaya Prada will be contesting from Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh as a BJP candidate. Seeking a third term from the seat, Jaya Prada is fielded against Samajwadi Party-BSP candidate Mohammed Azam Khan.

6. Shatrughan Sinha

Actor turned politician and former dissident BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha parted ways with the party ahead of Lok Sabha Elections and joined Congress. Congress has fielded the BJP Rival from Bihar’s Patna Sahib Seat where he will be contesting against Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"Khaamosh to all" – we are both quite capable of doing that to all, with our conviction/ confidence/determination & service to the nation…#NationFirst@INCIndiaLive pic.twitter.com/5phIJydjut — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 11, 2019

7. Dinesh Lal Yadav- Nirahua

A popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua will be relying on his massive popularity and huge fanbase to challenge Samajwadi Party chief and Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at Azamgarh constituency.

8. Ravi Kishan

Another popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry, Ravi Kishan will be representing BJP at Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat. Interestingly, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been contesting from Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms, i.e from 1998 to 2017. In one of his recent roadshows, Ravi Kishan said that they are going to win more than 73 seats at the land of Baba Gorakhnath and CM Yogi Adiyanath.

