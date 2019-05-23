A television news anchor called Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone on national television during a live discussion and Twitter users are trolling him massively, details inside

The counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2019 is underway and amid all the election madness, Republic TV Founder and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami became the reason for the latest memes as during a discussion on a news show and talking about the counting of votes and ongoing election scenario, he accidentally called Sunny Deol Sunny Leone on national television during a LIVE discussion.

As soon as Arnab Goswami referred to Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone, Twitter users started trolling him and shared several memes on the same. Sunny Deol is is a BJP candidate who is contesting from Gurdaspur, Punjab and the early trends were showing that he is ahead if Sunil Jakhar from Congress. However, talking about the same, Arnab Goswami mistakenly said Sunny Leone.

After the incident, Sunny Leone, who is a Bollywood actress and a former porn star Tweeted and asked by how many votes is she leading in the current elections.

Twitter users were amused by Sunny Leone’s Tweet and made hilarious memes about the same. Sunny Leone is a Bollywood actress, dancer, item girl and a former porn star.

She made her debut in Bollywood after participating in the 5th season of the popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2011. Sunny Leone has starred in a number of Bollywood films such as Jism 2, Jackpot, One Night Stand, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela, among several others and is also a social media sensation. Sunny Leone has a massive fan following on all social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

She has hosted several television reality shows such as MTV Splitsvilla and has starred in many item numbers such as Paani Wala Dance, Laila Main Laila, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, among several others.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App