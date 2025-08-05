LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Lokesh Kanagaraj Wraps 'Coolie' Under Budget, Saves ₹5 Crore – Nagarjuna Shares Big Update!

Nagarjuna reveals Lokesh Kanagaraj’s smart filmmaking on ‘Coolie’, completing the film under budget with ₹5 crore saved. Praising his meticulous planning and clear vision, Nagarjuna highlights how Lokesh avoided reshoots and ensured efficiency without compromising quality.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 5, 2025 15:50:48 IST

In an unusual and unexpected disclosure, actor Nagarjuna has also praised director Lokesh Kanagaraj in his unparalleled efficiency in the process of the making of the much-anticipated film Coolie in which he has starred along with Rajinikanth. The antagonist of the movie Nagarjuna revealed that filmmaker Lokesh with his precision and vision was able to cut down the expenditure of the film to an astounding 5 crore of the original planned budget.

At one recent appearance, Nagarjuna said that this was the clarity of the work that he had never experienced before, a director who planned his work minutely and executed it quickly. This proves the originality of the directing by Lokesh as each shot is planned, and every resource used to the optimum extent and did not fall into the usual traps of cost overrun in high-budget productions. It points to the rigor of filmmaking that encompasses relative clarity and a powerful sense of vision.

Meticulous Planning: The Art of Efficiency

The critical-thinking skills that Lokesh Kanagaraj possesses include his capability to save a very important amount of the budget of a big project like Coolie by planning in every possible way. The six-camera arrangement and the fact that the director had to use almost one-shot takes (according to Nagarjuna), demonstrated that the director clearly understood his business and what he wanted the final product to be.

Such an efficiency does not only save money but also time which is a key factor in filmmaking. Lokesh also ensured that she had a clear vision of every single scene in mind and therefore did not have to waste any resources by reshooting anything which is an industry asset. It is a philosophy of filmmaking which also shows how a diligently worked out director can bring a blockbuster without making cuts on quality or level.

A Positive Experience: A Director’s Clarity

Nagarjuna found working on Coolie to be an overwhelming experience and he attributed this to the clarity of the director Lokesh. The actor stated that the experience was enriching although he played a negative role. The communication skills that Lokesh possessed meant that actors performed to their full potential with efficiency. Nagarjuna further commented that at the time he saw the final print of the film, he was pleased with his performance because he said that he was surprised by his performance and attributed that to Lokesh who directed the film.

This shows that efficiency of the director is not only by saving money but creating a focused and supportive atmosphere in which the creativity can be brought out. This transparency and efficiency is something that’s special about Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Also Read: Coolie Trailer Launch: Aamir Khan Touches Rajinikanth’s Feet, Superstar Stops Him, Embraces With Warm Hug

Tags: Coolie budget newslokesh kanagarajNagarjuna on Coolie

