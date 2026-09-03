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Home > Entertainment News > Lollapalooza India 2027: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE And 5SOS Lead Star-Studded Mumbai Lineup — Dates, Venue And Ticket Prices

Lollapalooza India 2027: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE And 5SOS Lead Star-Studded Mumbai Lineup — Dates, Venue And Ticket Prices

Lollapalooza India has unveiled the full lineup for its fifth edition, bringing a mix of global stars and Indian favourites to Mumbai in January 2027. Here is everything to know about the artists, dates, venue and ticket prices.

Lollapalooza India 2027 (Photo:X)
Lollapalooza India 2027 (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 14:38 IST

Lollapalooza India 2027: After days of fan theories and lineup predictions, the wait is finally over. Lollapalooza India 2027 has announced its full artist lineup, and the fifth edition of the Mumbai festival brings together some of the biggest names in pop, rock, K-pop, electronic music and India’s independent music scene.  The festival will take place on January 23 and 24, 2027, at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course, with four stages and more than 20 hours of live music planned across the weekend.

Who Is Performing At Lollapalooza India 2027?

Grammy-winning British singer Olivia Dean, nu-metal favourites Limp Bizkit and global girl group KATSEYE are among the biggest names on the bill. Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer, Irish rock act Fontaines D.C., St. Vincent, Swedish DJ Steve Angello and Japanese electronic artist Yūsuke Yukimatsu will also perform.

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The Indian lineup is equally diverse, featuring Anuv Jain, Aditya Gadhvi, Indian Ocean, The Manganiyar Seduction, Blackstratblues, Kayan, Rhea Raj, Yashraj, Swadesi, Varijashree Venugopal, Donn Bhat and several other artists. Stewart Copeland of The Police will also perform with composer Ricky Kej.  For Olivia Dean, the Mumbai appearance comes after a major career milestone: she won Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammys. KATSEYE and 5 Seconds of Summer, meanwhile, will make their India debuts at the festival.

When And Where Is Lollapalooza India 2027?

The festival is scheduled for January 23 and 24 at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. The fifth edition will feature four stages, with music spanning pop, rock, hip-hop, indie and electronic genres.

How Much Do Lollapalooza India 2027 Tickets Cost?

General on-sale tickets are available through BookMyShow and the official Lollapalooza India website. Current weekend ticket categories listed by the organisers include General Access at Rs 7,999, Lolla Comfort at Rs 10,999, VIP at Rs 17,999, and Platinum options at Rs 31,999 and Rs 49,999. Early-bird tickets have already sold out.

Beyond the performances, the festival will also feature immersive installations, a food park and the #LollaForChange initiative, with a focus on sustainability, accessibility and inclusivity.

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Lollapalooza India 2027: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE And 5SOS Lead Star-Studded Mumbai Lineup — Dates, Venue And Ticket Prices
Tags: Lollapalooza IndiaMusic Festival

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Lollapalooza India 2027: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE And 5SOS Lead Star-Studded Mumbai Lineup — Dates, Venue And Ticket Prices

Lollapalooza India 2027: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE And 5SOS Lead Star-Studded Mumbai Lineup — Dates, Venue And Ticket Prices

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Lollapalooza India 2027: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE And 5SOS Lead Star-Studded Mumbai Lineup — Dates, Venue And Ticket Prices
Lollapalooza India 2027: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE And 5SOS Lead Star-Studded Mumbai Lineup — Dates, Venue And Ticket Prices
Lollapalooza India 2027: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE And 5SOS Lead Star-Studded Mumbai Lineup — Dates, Venue And Ticket Prices
Lollapalooza India 2027: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE And 5SOS Lead Star-Studded Mumbai Lineup — Dates, Venue And Ticket Prices

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