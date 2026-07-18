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Home > Entertainment News > LOOK: Priyanka Chopra’s Fierce New Look As Mandakini In SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Unveiled On Her Birthday

LOOK: Priyanka Chopra’s Fierce New Look As Mandakini In SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Unveiled On Her Birthday

To celebrate global icon Priyanka Chopra’s birthday, filmmaker SS Rajamouli officially unveiled her highly anticipated first look from his upcoming epic Varanasi. Portraying the character "Mandakini," Chopra breaks her return to Indian cinema with a duality of "grace and fire," showcasing both a dark, gothic warrior-inspired look and a carefree avatar. The film, also starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is slated for an April 2027 theatrical release.

Priyanka Chopra, Image Credits- Instagram
Priyanka Chopra, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 13:23 IST

Priyanka Chopra might be celebrating her birthday today, but she has definitely not forgotten her fans and has something very special for them. The makers of her highly anticipated epic Varanasi have officially come out and unveiled the first look of the actress from the upcoming film. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film and the release of Priyanaka Chopra’s character Mandakani has suddenly become the talk of the town, making buzz all over the internet.

Who Is Mandakini? SS Rajamouli Introduces Priyanka’s Character

On the actress’s birthday, SS Rajamouli took to social media to celebrate the occasion by posting two pictures of the character portraying her dual personality in the film. The actress plays the character of Mandakini, which is described as an “unforgettable strong, vulnerable” character in the film.

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Posting the pictures, SS Rajamouli captured the essence of the role in his description in a very poetic manner:

“Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn’t. Mandakini @PriyankaChopra in #Varanasi.”



The Dual Avatars: Gothic Warrior Meets Carefree Nomad

The recently revealed first look pictures have quickly gone viral owing to the contrasting style of the characters as they capture the multi-layered journey of Mandakini in the movie:

  • Fiery Warrior Avatar: In the first picture, Priyanka dons a fierce and gothic warrior look. In her signature high neck black corset top which has got lots of mesh work on it and her hair in a high and tousled bun, Priyanka gives out an intense expression amidst the fiery amber background.

  • Nomadic Graceful Avatar: In direct contrast to that, the second picture captures the fun loving side of the character. In her white crop top, black cargo pants and her beige jacket hanging loosely around her neck, Priyanka is shown jumping with an ecstatic smile on her face.

Mahesh Babu and Co-Stars React to the Birthday Reveal

The surprising character introduction instantly drew responses of joy and birthday celebrations from the Varanasi clan.

Film superstar Mahesh Babu, playing the lead role of “Rudhra” in the movie, posted the impressive photos on his own accounts, introducing “the one and only Mandakini.” Superstar in Malayalam cinema Prithviraj Sukumaran, portraying the main villain of the movie “Kumbha,” also expressed his birthday wishes in the same energetic spirit. Joining in the compliments for Priyanka, the actress’s husband and former actress herself, Namrata Shirodkar, congratulated Priyanka for looking absolutely killer!

What Do We Know About SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi So Far?

With a provisional working title of Globetrotter, Varanasi saw an extravagant unveiling towards the end of last year in Ramoji Film City. The movie sees Priyanka Chopra’s comeback after a long gap to Bollywood and sees a massive genre mashup of science fiction, mythology, and folklore.

Rajamouli has now informed trade analysts that the action scenes, which were always intended for the grand IMAX format, have been completed. With the schedule set to complete by October, the international blockbuster is gearing up for its theatrical worldwide release date on April 7, 2027.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sakshi Jha? India’s Got Latent Season 2 Contestant Who Got Zero Points Goes Viral For ‘Man-Hater’ Remarks

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LOOK: Priyanka Chopra’s Fierce New Look As Mandakini In SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Unveiled On Her Birthday
Tags: Bollywoodpriyanka chopraSS Rajamouli

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LOOK: Priyanka Chopra’s Fierce New Look As Mandakini In SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Unveiled On Her Birthday

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LOOK: Priyanka Chopra’s Fierce New Look As Mandakini In SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Unveiled On Her Birthday
LOOK: Priyanka Chopra’s Fierce New Look As Mandakini In SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Unveiled On Her Birthday
LOOK: Priyanka Chopra’s Fierce New Look As Mandakini In SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Unveiled On Her Birthday
LOOK: Priyanka Chopra’s Fierce New Look As Mandakini In SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Unveiled On Her Birthday

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