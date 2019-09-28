Lootcase: Ranvir Shorey's character is revealed in an interesting way from the film Lootcase, he will perform a character of an inspector. This character revelation video is fun, it seemed that this character will add more humour to the film.

Lootcase: The actor who was seen in many significant roles and make his irreplaceable presence among the audience with his phenomenal performances will now be seen in a different avatar. He will be performing Inspector Kolte in the upcoming film Lootcase. The film seemed to be a full comedy-drama and contains funny dialogues, punchline, and one-lines as per the trailer.

Jogindra Tuteja shared the revelation of the character on Twitter and phrase it in a funny manner and asked the audience that what they think about the character. The video is a conversation between two and in the conversation Ranvir Shorey looks funny and he did justice to his role. The character he is playing is a cop, who is sarcastically intelligent and dangerous.

The actor dressed up in a floral shirt and sitting on a chair in a room and order his fellow to bring alcohol in a funny manner, his expressions were commendable and enough to add spark to the film. Undoubtedly, the characters of the film are going to be super amazing as it has a fantastic star cast, the actors like Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Kunal Kemmu had been chosen. The all known for there extravagant performances in the films, they had marked their presence in comic as well as serious roles.

In the trailer, we have seen one of the most interesting characters that are Vijay Raaz who is an Animal kingdom lover, although he is a villain in the film but he tried o convince people that how he learnt from the animals. The plot of the film revolves around a red suitcase which probably consists of a lot of money, and the title Lootcase came from the same plot.

The makers revealed the characters in an interesting way and one should have a look at these interesting nutcase, Ranvir Shorey has been titled as Nutcase number 1 and has been unveiled today. The audience is now eagerly waiting for the revelation of other characters in a similar manner.

