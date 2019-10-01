It seems that Kunal Khemu's film Lootcase is set to follow the footsteps of Karan Johar's Drive. Recently, reports revealed that the theatrical release of the film has been cancelled and the film will now release on OTT platform. Read the complete details below–

It seems that the trend of web series has certainly changed the preference of the audience towards the cinemas. Many OTT platforms have provided a great option to the viewers to watch different type of content sitting at homes apart from Television shows and films. Not only the web series, but many films are also releasing on these platforms considering the rise in its popularity.

Earlier, there were reports that Karan Johar’s film Drive featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez theatrical release has been cancelled and now Kunal Khemu’s film Lootcase which was supposed to release on October 11, is expected to follow the same path. Recently, the reports revealed the makers of the film conducted a meeting on Saturday and after considering the low buzz around the film, they have decided to release the film on OTT platform and have cancelled its release on big screens.

Moreover, the competition is very high as War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be releasing on October 2 and Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s film The Sky Is Pink will also be releasing on October 11. Not only this, the pre-Diwali trend has already started, people will be busier in shopping and family activities, so it is possible that the film could not pull a large audience to the cinemas.

Reports also reveal that Fox Star Studios already wasted a lot of money in Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan’s film The Zoya Factor which failed to impress fans and could only earn Rs 3 crore. So the production house is quite careful about their next film as they don’t want to give out a series of disasters. Though many are disappointed with this decision, at last, it is the business of the film that matters.

The film is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and also featured Kunal Khemu, Rasika Dugul, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao. Talking about the story, it is based on the mystery behind a red suitcase.

