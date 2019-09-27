Lootcase: The upcoming comedy film of Kunal Kemmu has a major attraction Vijay Raaz as he was roped in the role of villain but he is also fond of the animal kingdom. Here is the reason why he is fond of the animal kingdom.

Lootcase: The trailer of the film was released last week it had recieved mixed reaction from the audience. The trailer of the film revealed that the character of Vijay Raaz, he will depict the character of the villain but not just an ordinary and usual villain. This villain will give you an out of the box performance with his funny punch lines and dialogues and the story of this villain has been nicely portrayed.

In the trailer, we saw him forcing men to subscribe to the channel so that others can also learn to form the animals, he also showed how he learned from the animals after watching them. He was seen as a die heart fan of Animal Kingdom and engaged everyone with his love for animals.

The actor gave phenomenal performances as a villain as well as a brilliant comedian. He always remembered for his commendable jobs in the films Dhamaal, Delhi Belly, Welcome, Bombay To Goa, Delhi 6, Gully Boy and others. The actor will again leave an impression with his out of the box comedy and innovative villain.

Kunal Kemmu’s starrer revolves around a red suitcase which has a great reference to the title of the film. The name Lootcase actually signifies the situation or the theme of the film. This suitcase is filled with money and the story goes up and down to this situation.

Well, who will get the money and how they will reach to the money that will reveal on October 11. As the film is releasing on that day which is a clash with the most awaited film The Sky Is Pink. Although the film has a different genre but will affect Kunal Kemmu’s starrer badly. However, the film will give a choice to the audience and it could be good, hilarious, refreshing film for the audience.

