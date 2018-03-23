Lopamudra Raut was born in Maharashtra. She is a popular Indian model who has participated in many Beauty pageants. She started modeling from a very young age. In 2013, Lopamudra Raut in a beauty pageant in Goa where she stood as the first runner-up. In the same year, she got direct entry into the Femina Miss India. The very sexy model couldn’t win the Miss India title but she made the top finalist.

The modeling career of Lopamudra Raut came into limelight when she was crowned as the second runner-up at Miss United Continents in 2016.After her success in the modeling industry, she finally entered into the TV industry when she participated in the reality show “Big Boss  Season 10” and also in the stunt show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 where she became the semifinalist. She has recently appeared in the web series named “Baytakhol” and is also working on some of the modeling projects.

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Lopamudra Raut:

Beauty with elegance, Lopamudra Raut  looks stunning

Lopamudra Raut teasing with her sexy backless top

Lopamudra Raut figure is all you want, hot Lopamudra Raut  flaunts the toned body

Lopamudra Raut with a smile that can make you fall in love with her

Lopamudra Raut beguiling beauty in the white deep neck dress

Lopamudra Raut steamy hot enjoys the swimming in a blue bikini

Lopamudra Raut taking the Traditional look to the next level, Looks steamy hot

Lopamudra Raut sultry hot look will knock your head

Lopamudra Raut looks ravishing  in pink attire

 Bold and Sexy Lopamudra Raut intense expressions with her radiant eyes

There are going to be good times and bad times, but lighten up 😉

A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

Why try to fit in when you are meant to stand out !! #shoot #magazine #covershoot

A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

If you fell down yesterday, stand up today

A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

There's definitely something sexy about a pair of leather pants.

A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

Glimpse of my today's shoot. #shoot #work #glimpse #lopamudraraut

A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

Clinquant ✨✨✨#lookbook #shoot

A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

Spoil me with your loyalty.. I can finance myself 💃💃❤️❤️

A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

Why fit in when you were born to stand out !!!

A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

 

 

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App