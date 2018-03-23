Lopamudra Raut was born in Maharashtra. She is a popular Indian model who has participated in many Beauty pageants. She started modeling from a very young age. In 2013, Lopamudra Raut in a beauty pageant in Goa where she stood as the first runner-up. In the same year, she got direct entry into the Femina Miss India. The very sexy model couldn’t win the Miss India title but she made the top finalist.
The modeling career of Lopamudra Raut came into limelight when she was crowned as the second runner-up at Miss United Continents in 2016.After her success in the modeling industry, she finally entered into the TV industry when she participated in the reality show “Big Boss Season 10” and also in the stunt show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 where she became the semifinalist. She has recently appeared in the web series named “Baytakhol” and is also working on some of the modeling projects.
Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Lopamudra Raut:
Beauty with elegance, Lopamudra Raut looks stunning
Lopamudra Raut teasing with her sexy backless top
Lopamudra Raut figure is all you want, hot Lopamudra Raut flaunts the toned body
Lopamudra Raut with a smile that can make you fall in love with her
Lopamudra Raut beguiling beauty in the white deep neck dress
Lopamudra Raut steamy hot enjoys the swimming in a blue bikini
Lopamudra Raut taking the Traditional look to the next level, Looks steamy hot
Lopamudra Raut sultry hot look will knock your head
Lopamudra Raut looks ravishing in pink attire
Bold and Sexy Lopamudra Raut intense expressions with her radiant eyes
#Repost @amitkhannaphotography with @repostapp ・・・ Have a fab Friday. In the desi avatar the lovely @lopamudraraut mua @mua_aanchalkhanna styling @ek_stylist lehenga by izzumi mehta jewellery by Aqua marine photography @amitkhannaphotography #india #indian #instapic #instapic #instacool #picofday #picoftheday #amitkhanna #amitkhannaphotography #swag #sexy #style #desi #fashion #fashionblog #girl #girls #hot #love #life #diva#bollywood @missindiaorg @missmalini @amitkhannaphotography
For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App