Home > Entertainment > L'Oreal Paris, Tira partner to bring Paris Fashion Week experience to India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 11, 2025 20:49:05 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): L’Oreal Paris and Tira, Reliance Retail’s pioneering beauty destination, have come together in an exclusive collaboration for Paris Fashion Week – the most prestigious and influential fashion event on the global calendar, as per the Reliance press release.

As part of this partnership, the two brands unveiled ‘Runway to Paris’, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Mumbai that spotlighted the future of young Indian fashion and beauty talent.

Designed as a glamorous prelude to Paris Fashion Week, Runway to Paris fused Parisian allure with India’s creative pulse, reimagining how fashion and beauty come together in storytelling.

The platform celebrated inclusivity, individuality, and artistic innovation, with students from across the country participating to showcase their looks. It offered India’s young talent an unprecedented opportunity to present their creativity while bringing the magic of Paris Fashion Week closer to home, as per the Reliance press release.

Conceived as a contest, Runway to Paris culminated in a grand finale where eight promising teams presented their looks before an esteemed jury and an audience of industry leaders, spotlighting India’s next generation of creative voices.

As part of the global theme “Walk Your Worth” from The L’Oreal Paris global show Le Defile, the showcase highlighted individuality, inclusivity, and empowerment, positioning beauty as an equal partner to fashion in storytelling, as per the Reliance press release.

Each look was complemented by the newly launched Infallible Laque Resistance Liquid Lipstick by L’Oreal Paris, weaving in the campaign thought “What’s Your Shine Statement” – a celebration of confidence and self-expression through high-shine colour.

The evening culminated with the announcement of the winning designer team, who earned the rare opportunity to attend the Le Defile at Paris Fashion Week. This once-in-a-lifetime experience reinforces the role of L’Oreal Paris X Tira in providing Indian talent with a global platform and bringing consumers closer to the magic of Le Defile at Paris Fashion Week, as per the Reliance press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Dario Zizzi, General Manager, L’Oreal Paris India, said in a statement, “Runway to Paris is more than just a showcase – it’s a movement that celebrates creativity, inclusivity, and empowerment. By spotlighting upcoming Indian designers on a global stage, we are proud to bring the spirit of Le Defile closer to home while inspiring consumers to embrace their own shine.”

Bhakti Modi, co-founder of Tira, added, “This collaboration with L’Oreal Paris is a natural extension of Tira’s vision to democratize beauty and fashion experiences in India. By empowering young designers and giving consumers access to global trends, Runway to Paris has become a platform that bridges aspiration with accessibility. We are proud to be enabling voices of tomorrow and to be shaping experiences that resonate with today’s new-age, fashion- forward audience.”

With this event, L’Oreal Paris and Tira have cemented their collaboration as a milestone moment- championing young Indian talent, blending global beauty with high fashion, and creating a gateway from Mumbai to Paris Fashion Week, the ultimate international stage, as per the Reliance press release. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: loreal-parisparis fashion weekreliance retailrunway-to-paristira

QUICK LINKS