Love Aaj Kal 2: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to start shooting for the last schedule of their upcoming romantic film Love Aaj Kal 2. However, before the shooting begins, the duo is spending quality together in Shimla and exploring the scenic beauty of Himalayas.

From Koffee With Karan to landing a romantic film together, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s love story has come a long way. Amid dating rumours, Kartik and Sara are currently in Shimla exploring new places and enjoying the scenic beauty of Himalayas. After being spotted posing for a picture donning Himachali hats, new photos of the duo have gone viral on social media and are making a buzz for all the right reasons.

In one of the photos, the rumoured couple can be seen snuggling next to each other. While Kartik is looking cute in a white t-shirt, black tracksuit and white sneakers, Sara is acing the fashion game in a neon green jumper paired with black track pants and matching sneakers.

Another photo features the duo posing by a stream of the river and huge rocks. Looking at the photos, we can say that the duo look picture-perfect together and we cannot wait to watch their on-screen chemistry. Latest reports say that Kartik and Sara will be shooting at some of the most beautiful locations of Himachal Pradesh. The star-cast and crew of the film will begin the last schedule of the film on June 24, 2019.

Touted as the remake of 2009 film Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, Love Aaj Kal sequel is being directed by Imtiaz Ali. Also starring Randeep Hooda, Love Aaj 2 is slated for a theatrical release on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, i.e February 14, 2019. On the day of the release, Love Aaj Kal 2 will clash with Malang starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor as well as Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App