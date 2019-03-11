Love Aaj Kal 2: Bollywood duo Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have started shooting for their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2. Amid the shooting of the film, a new photo has gone viral from the sets of the film. Before this, a kissing video of the two actors had surfaced on social media.

Love Aaj Kal 2: After time and again expressing their adoration for each other, the next-gen stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have started shooting for their much-talked-about upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2 in New Delhi. As a pleasant surprise for all the fans, a photo from the sets has gone viral that speaks volumes about their chemistry. In the photo circulating on social media, Sara Ali Khan can be seen dressed in a red dress paired with silver sandals. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is dressed in an olive green sweater paired with dark blue denim and sneakers.

While Sara is looking out in vague, Kartik is seen admiring his co-star. Looking at the photo, we have to admit that the duo looks sizzling together. Earlier this week, a video of Love Aaj Kal 2 had gone viral on social media in which they could be seen lip-locking in a club. Leaked from the sets of the film, the video had definitely raised excitement among the fans for the film.

OMG! Finally we can see Kartik and Sara together in one frame and that's also a HOT kissing scene& @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/eWuzDTFp5T — Kartik Aaryan fanpage (@KartikAaryanFC_) March 5, 2019

Confirming the film, Kartik had earlier said that Imtiaz Ali is one of his favourite filmmakers and he is glad to finally received an opportunity to work with him. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the first instalment of Love Aaj Kal starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. On her first outing on Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan had admitted that she has a crush of Kartik Aaryan.

Recently seen in Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan, who recently starred in blockbuster film Simmba, is yet to make any announcement on her upcoming films.

