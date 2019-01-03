While rumours of Sara Ali Khan bagging the lead role in the sequel of Love Aaj Kal was doing rounds, a new rumour over-lapped it. Kiara Advani being the first choice of filmmakers for the movie was all over the internet and a leading news portal said that Imtiaz Ali has chosen her for the role. It was heard and said that soon Kiara Advani will be seen romancing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan but now it has all come to rest.

While rumours of Sara Ali Khan bagging the lead role in the sequel of Love Aaj Kal was doing rounds, a new rumour over-lapped it. Kiara Advani being the first choice of filmmakers for the movie was all over the internet and a leading news portal said that Imtiaz Ali has chosen her for the role. It was heard and said that soon Kiara Advani will be seen romancing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan but now it has all come to rest. Why? Because the actor herself spoke on the rumour and denied it on social media.

Kiara Advani took to her official Twitter account to inform her fans that the news of her bagging the lead role in Imtiaz Ali’s next is absolutely wrong. While many of the news portals acclaimed that Kiara Advani has been approached for the project, she came on record and smashed the rumours. Kiara’s twitter clarification said that while she wishes it was all true, she has not been actually approached for the film.

One of the leading news paper claims that I have been roped in for Imtiaz Sir's next.. While I wish the news was true, I'd like to clarify that it's not. I have not been approached for this film. — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) January 2, 2019

Well, now that the rumours of both these starlets Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani have been put to rest, we wonder who is going to be Kartik Aryan’s love interest in Love Aaj Kal 2. Pouring light on the movie, Imtiaz Ali said that he wants the second part to be fresh and different from the first part.

