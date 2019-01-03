Shining starlet, Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular and loved new-comers that Bollywood has welcomed recently. The diva has suddenly gained a massive fan following and the youngsters even call her the new national crush of India. With her multiplying popularity, Sara Ali Khan is also most-talked about and there are many rumours being spread about her. One of which was her playing the lead role in the upcoming sequel of Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan.

This rumour is given a rest now as another comes flying our way. In a recent media interaction, it came out that Sara Ali Khan was never was never considered for the role but it was Kiara Advani who is chosen by the filmmakers.

Not just this, the director of the sequel, Imtiaz Ali also said that he wants the Love Aaj Kal 2 to be very fresh and different from the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal and so they like Kiara Advani for the role. According to the reports, the movie is being scripted these days and the director wants the story to be relatable for the recent time. 

