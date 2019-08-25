The upcoming Bollywood film Love Aaj Kal 2 featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan has been making noises since the commencement of the film's shoot. Recently, a video is going viral from the sets of the film in which Kartik Aryan is seen going towards Sara Ali Khan to talk to her.

The most-popular couple of B-town right now, Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan have been raising the excitement level of their fans since they started shooting for their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2 in which the couple will be seen together for the first time in any Bollywood film. The fans have very high expectations from the film as it features their favorite star couple.

Recently, a video of a scene from the film’s set was leaked and floating over the internet. The leaked video has increased the excitement level of the fans for the film’s release. In the video, Kartik Aryan is looking charming in a retro look, wearing a checked shirt and bellbottom pant. The actor is seen sitting with the bunch of boys in the market area who teases him to go and talk to the girl (Sara Ali Khan) he likes, he moves towards her but shies away as one of the girl’s relatives come there.

As Kartik Aryan never fails to amaze his fans with his ultimate roles in the films, this time also, his chemistry with his rumored girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in their upcoming film is much-awaited. Kartik Aryan will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal 2.

video credit: kartik.sara.fanclub

The rumored couple, who have been spotted together several times at events, airport, functions, and posing for paparazzi. They have been in talks since Sara Ali Khan confessed that she wants to date Kartik Aryan on the most popular talk show Koffee with Karan. Later, when the duo met at an event and greeted each other with a hug and smiles, they got captured in the media cameras.

The movie is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020, Valentine’s Day. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film is a sequel of 2009 released Love Aaj Kal which featured Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App