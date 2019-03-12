Love Aaj Kal 2: After delivering two superhit movies Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara Ali Khan is riding high on success. New to the industry, Sara Ali Khan keeps on driving fans crazy with her gorgeous looks. This time too, the diva is melting hearts as one of her videos from sets in going viral where she can be seen chirping like a cute bird, watch!

One of the most adored newbies of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress her fans with her happy bubbly vibes and charming smile. Debuted with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan shot to fame immediately after she appeared on the controversial chat show Koffee with Karan. The carefree nature of Sara and her stunning avatars made everyone a fan of her. Just after Kedarnath, she starred opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba, which was again a big hit.

The talk-of-the-town Sara Ali Khan is currently busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next Love Aaj Kal 2. The second installment of one of the best romantic hits Love Aaj Kal will feature Kartik Aaryan opposite Sara Ali Khan. The first part featured Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan and was released in the year 2009.

As people are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the silver screens, photos from the sets are going viral on the internet. Fans are stumbling upon one of the on-set candid videos of Sara Ali Khan which will leave you in smiles. The diva can be seen donning a sleeveless candy pink colored mini dress and talking happily on the sets. The chirpy bird is getting her hair styled, looking pretty as ever. Take a look at the video!

As per the reports, the team is shooting in Delhi currently. Recently, a photo of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan had set the internet on fire. The duo was seen having coffee and chatting together.

One of the interesting facts about this sequel will be that the first part featured Saif Ali Khan while the second part will star daughter Sara Ali Khan opposite Kartik Aaryan.

