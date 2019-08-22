Love Aaj Kal 2: Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about her working experience with her costar Kartik Aaryan in Imitiaz Ali's film. She revealed that Kartik is among the most talented stars and she had a blast working with him.

Love Aaj Kal 2: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is currently busy shooting for David Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1 with Kalank actor Varun Dhawan in Bangkok. Meanwhile, when Sara Ali Khan confessed about her desire of going on a date with Kartik Aaryan, who knew that the duo would be dating each other soon. It seems that fate was in favor of Sara and Kartik and soon filmmaker Imtiaz Ali announced his film with both the actors.

Now, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are often spotted together on dinner dates and even picking each other from the airport and doesn’t shy away from getting snapped from the camera. Recently, in an interview, the actor opened up about her experience of working with her costar Kartik Aaryanin Imtiaz Ali’s film.

Sara Ali Khan praised the actor and revealed that Kartik Aaryan is among the most talented stars of the industry. She revealed that Kartik Aaryan in among the allrounders and she thoroughly enjoyed working with him on the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s film. The rom-com is a remake of 2009 film Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone and is not titled yet.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Mudassar Aziz’s film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with costars Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Aparshakti Khurana. After which the actor will be seen in Anees Bazmee’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will be stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar. Further, Kartik will also feature in Karan Johar’s highly anticipated film Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App