Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's film Love Aaj Kal has finally released today on the occasion of V-Day and it is estimated to earn good numbers on its first day considering the hype around the film and Kartik Aaryan's fan base.

Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 1: When it comes to painting the town red who can beat director Imitiaz Ali for his romantic-dramas. After conquering hearts and creating history at the box office after films like Cocktail, Tamasha and Jab Harry Met Sejal, the director is all set to recreate Saif Ali Khan- Deepika Padukone’s Love Aa Kal of 2009 by bringing in young actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

The film has a huge buzz around it since its announcement and the fact that the film is releasing on Valentine’s Day has added to the expectations of the fans with this reboot. Moreover, the presence of the much-awaited duo Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have already made Love Aaj Kal among the top picks of the youth.

Talking about Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 1, after calculating all the facts it can be said that the film will earn more than Rs 8 crore on its first day. Further, the charm added by Valentine’s day can also benefit the film in terms of a double-digit collection.

Talking about Imitiaz Ali’s last film Jab Harry Met Sejal, it earned Rs 15.25 crores on its first day, so it can also be said that if Kartik Aaryan’s lucky charm and Sara Ali Khan’s glamour hits the right chord, the film might also cross the record of Shah Rukh Khan’s film.

Further, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s Malang, Hina Khan’s Hacked are also in the theatres so it will be interesting to see which film becomes the audience’s first preference.

