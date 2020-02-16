Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal released this Friday and has witnessed a drop of 40%. The film earned Rs 12.04 crore on first day and approximately 7 crore on day 2. Read the details here–

Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 2: When it comes to romance, who can be better than the chocolate boy of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan. After entertaining his fans with films like Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chhupi, Kartik Aaryan is back with Love Aaj Kal romancing Sara Ali Khan. The film released this Friday and earned Rs 12.4 crore on its first day but unfortunately, the film witnessed a drop od 40% on its day 2 as per Box Office India reports.

The film has earned Rs 7 crore on its first second day, which takes it to the total of Rs 18 crore. The original Love Aaj Kal received a great response and earned Rs 8.02 crores on first day and did an earning of Rs 66.56 crore in 2009. Talking about the new Love Aaj Kal, it showcases how the concepts of love have changed from 1990 to 2020.

In order to create a record, the film needs a strong word of mouth to be able to sustain well. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in two more sequels Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, who did her debut with Kedarnath, she will next be seen in Varun Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1 and Akshay Kumar, Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re.

#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1… Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020… Metros excellent, contribute to the big total… Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low… Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question… Fri ₹ 12.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2020

