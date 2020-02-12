Love Aaj Kal: CBFC has cut several scenes from Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is slated for a release on Valentine's Day, i.e February 14, 2020.

Love Aaj Kal: This Valentine’s Day will mark the release of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal and fans are super excited to see their crackling chemistry on the silver screen. However, it’s journey to the cinema screens has not been void of roadblocks. After facing criticism over several scenes in the trailer, the film has now come under the scanner of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In order to ensure a smooth theatrical release, CBFC has cut several scenes from the film, including cuss words and kissing scenes.

Reports suggest that an intimate scene where the actors can be seen undressing has been cut short. Other scenes that have been modified include a reduction in the duration of a kiss, blurring the visuals of cleavage, replacing the word ‘haramzaadon’ with saale and besharmo and muting words like f**k and f*****g.

Henceforth, it will be interesting to see whether the cuts impact the business of the film at the cinema screens or not. According to trade estimates, Love Aaj Kal is expected to take a phenomenal start at the box office, given the craze around Kartik and Sara as a pair and the romantic occasion of Valentine’s Day.

A fresh take on love and romance, Love Aaj Kal is touted as a sequel of Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 film starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Along with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Randeep Hooda in a prominent role. Slated for a release on Valentine’s Day, i.e February 14, 2020, Love Aaj Kal will enjoy a solo release at the cinemas.

