Love Aaj Kal sequel: As the film has already gone on floors and the actors are busy shooting for it, the internet is flooded with their pictures and videos. Recently, a video of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan talking about the film went viral and now, a video from the sets is leaked on the internet. You will find Kartik Aaryan's look for Love Aaj Kal sequel very similar to Ranbir Kapoor's look for Tamasha.

It has been a decade of sequels and one of the most awaited ones is already been shot for you! Love Aaj Kal, a super hit movie released in the year 2009 is going to be back with its sequel. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Imtiaz Ali’s love drama is already on roll. As the film has already gone on floors and the actors are busy shooting for it, the internet is flooded with their pictures and videos. Recently, a video of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan talking about the film went viral and now, a video from the sets is leaked on the internet.

The video that is surfacing on the internet showcases Kartik Aaryan’s look for the movie. In his costume for the role, the actor got snapped at a random place. Wearing casual jeans and shirt with a jacket, Kartik Aaryan looks absolutely dapper. Although the actor can be seen hiding from the pap in the video, his look can be hazily analyzed. You will find Kartik Aaryan’s look for Love Aaj Kal sequel very similar to Ranbir Kapoor’s look for Tamasha. The actor has opted a french cut beard, which was Ranbir Kapoor’s look in the Deepika Padukone starrer. Well, see it yourself!

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most talented new-gen actors. He shot to fame with his rom-com Pyaar Ka Punchnama where he delivered a powerful monologue and impressed everyone. After that, he acted in the sequels of the movie and was lauded for his superb performance. Be it his superhot looks or the next door boy image, he has definitely become everyone’s favorite.

As an additional bonus, Imtiaz Ali is going to treat fans with the on-screen romance of Kartik Aaryan with Sara Ali Khan. The diva who has swayed all of us with her superb debut performance in Kedarnath and later in Simmba is yet again going to bring butterflies to your stomach with her love flick!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More