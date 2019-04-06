Love Aaj Kal sequel: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that he is not a part of Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's film Love Aaj Kal sequel. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, the first schedule of Love Aaj Kal 2 has been wrapped in Delhi. The film will release on Valentine's Day 2020.

Love Aaj Kal sequel: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will not be a part of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal sequel. The prequel of the film starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone so it made a lot of sense that Saif will make a guest appearance in the sequel and share the screen with his daughter Sara. However, Saif quashed all the reports to an entertainment portal and said that Imtiaz Ali had offered him the film but he has not signed the film. He added that the sequel of Love Aaj Kal is a lovely film and he is excited that Sara is working with Imtiaz Ali. With this, he also wished Sara and Kartik all the best for the film. Earlier, reports said that Saif Ali Khan will play Kartik’s father in the film.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped up the shooting of the film in Delhi. After keeping the fans guessing for a long time, the duo announced the film by sharing an intimate photo. Although the name of the film is still kept under wraps, it is confirmed that the film will hit the screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2020 and clash with Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s film Malang.

With this, several behind-the-scenes photos and videos of Sara and Kartik have also made its way on social media that have heightened excitement among the fans. Even before making her Bollywood debut, Sara Ali Khan had admitted that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan. Meanwhile, Kartik had said that he would love to go out on a coffee with her.

Along with Love Aaj Kal sequel, Sara Ali Khan has also been reportedly roped in for Coolie No. 1 sequel opposite Varun Dhawan. As per latest reports, the first look of the film will be released on Varun Dhawan’s birthday, i.e April 24. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in the film Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon. The actor is also currently working on the film Pati Patni Aur Woh in which he will be seen alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

