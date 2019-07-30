Love Aaj Kal sequel: Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are grabbing headlines with their growing proximity. Latest reports say that Kartik also bonded well with Sara's mom Amrita Singh on sets. Love Aaj Kal sequel is slated for a release on Valentine's Day 2020, i.e February 14, 2020.

From picking Sara Ali Khan from the airport to bonding with her brother Ibrahim at a recent fashion show, Kartik Aaryan is making inroads in the hearts of Pataudis. Despite wrapping up the shooting of Love Aaj Kal 2, which is tentatively titled as Aaj Kal, the lovebirds are inseparable and are leaving no opportunity to spend quality time with each other.

According to latest rumour mills, Kartik also bonded well with veteran actor and Sara’s mother Amrita on the sets of the film. A source close to the film unit recently told an entertainment portal that Sara would face time her mom Amrita Singh daily during her free time while shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2 in Himachal Pradesh. Kartik would also join them in the conversation and Amrita did not mind it at all. In fact, she would chat with him as well.

On being quipped about his experience of working with Sara, Kartik recently told a news portal that she is a star and a person with a heart of gold. He really enjoyed working with her as she has a certain positive energy that she brings on the screen. Kartik added that he would love to work with Sara again and again.

Slated to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020, Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and bankrolled under the banner of Maddock Films. The film also stars Randeep Hooda in a key role. After Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar and Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 remake alongside Varun Dhawan.

