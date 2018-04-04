A teen ran away from her home in Madhya Pradesh, came to Mumbai and tried to scale the wall of the posh Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, just so she could meet her favorite actor which turned out to be Salman Khan. The 15-year-old girl was detained by the police after they received a complaint about a young woman trying to scale the wall of the apartment complex. The police have sent her to a children's home.

There is a fine line between fangirling and stalking and some fan do not quite understand that. In a recent incident, a star-struck teen ran away from her home in Madhya Pradesh, came to Mumbai and tried to scale the wall of the posh Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, just so she could meet her favorite actor – Salman Khan. The 15-year-old girl was detained by the police after they received a complaint about a young woman trying to scale the wall of the apartment complex. The police have sent her to a children’s home. The minor, a resident of Berasia town near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, “left her home on Sunday night aiming to meet the Bollywood actor,” senior police inspector Pandit Thackeray said.

She first took a train to reach Mumbai and arrived at the Bandra Terminus yesterday morning. The teen, who knew Salman Khan’s residential address, then headed straight to Galaxy Apartment, located at Bandstand in suburban Bandra, the police inspector said. She first tried to enter the premises through a gate but was stopped by security guards present there. They refused to let her enter without providing details of who she had come to meet. After a while, the girl was seen trying to scale the boundary wall of the housing society, but was caught by the security guards, who then informed the Bandra police, another police official said.

The police arrived at Galaxy Apartment shortly after the call and detained the girl who was trying to trespass. They took her to the Bandra police station. Upon questioning, the teen said she was carrying an Aadhaar card to prove her identity. Based on the Aadhaar card, the police informed their colleagues in Madhya Pradesh. They also contacted her parents, Mr. Thackeray said. After a preliminary inquiry, the girl was sent to the Dongri Children’s home, the police official said, adding that her parents were on way to Mumbai to take her custody.

