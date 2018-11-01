Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is giving major relationship goals in her latest Instagram photo. In the photo, the diva can be seen doing handstand with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. However, this is not the first time that Sushmita has hinted at her relationship. Before this, Sushmita shared a group photo in which she referred Rohman as the love of her life.

Love has paved its way into Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen’s life and she is in no mood to hide it from the world. After hinting at her relationship with model Rohman Shawl, the actor took to her official Instagram account on October 31 to share a photo which proves that the duo are more than just friends and are actually couple goals. Dressed in all black attire, Sushmita and Rohman can be seen giving major fitness goals while performing a handstand in the photo.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Sushmita wrote that while Rohman is younger and taller, she is wiser and tougher, which is absolutely perfect. With this, she added that love is also a discipline. With hands on handstand, the duo is proving that their relationship is based on strength, love and stillness.

Receiving over 109, 796 likes, the photo is taking social media by storm and making the social media users to go awww! Her fans and followers have also flooded the comment section with compliments appreciating their remarkable chemistry and wishing the duo a lifetime of togetherness and happiness.

Before this, Sushmita took to her Instagram account to share a group photo where she can be sitting alongside Rohman in front of the Taj Mahal. In the caption, Sushmita hinted for the first time that Rohman is the love for her life. Post this, the diva shared a video in which Sushmita’s daughter can be seen practicing music with Rohman, who the actor says sings beautifully.

