Love Couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has painted the town red with their amazing chemistry. After a great ODI win against South Africa, Virat took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable photo with Anushka and captioned, 'My one and my only'. In the photo, the duo can be seen embracing each other with a warm hug with a romantic background.

Lovebirds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma might be in two separate countries right now but the love between the adorable duo is beyond geographical boundaries. After crediting his phenomenal performance at the ODI series against South Africa to his one and only, Virat Kohli has once again set #HusbandGoals in his new Instagram post. In the photo, Virat and Anushka can be seen enveloped in each other arms with a prominent romantic background. In no time, the photo managed to garner 1 million likes and trend on every social media platform.

“It has been a rollercoaster till now. People who are close to me deserve a lot of credit. My wife has kept me going throughout the tour. I am grateful for that,” said Virat on his win against South Africa. Earlier this month, Virat shared the teaser of her upcoming film ‘Pari’ on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Can’t wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I’m blown away already. Can’t wait @anushkasharma @officialcsfilms #PariTrailer”. Not just Virat, Anushka has also been time and again seen hooting for her dear husband on her Instagram account.

When Virat Kohli was asked if anything has changed post the marriage, he stated in a media interaction that ‘nothing has changed’. He further added that he had gone for something more important but switching back to cricket was not difficult at all. Virushka tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. Taking over the Internet with a massive storm with their wedding announcement, the tweet also emerged as the golden tweet of the year.