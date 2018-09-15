Love Sonia box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Love Sonia starring Mrunal Thakur, Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chaddha and Adil Hussain was released yesterday, September 14. Tabrez Noorani directorial Love Sonia is co-produced by David Womark. Revolving around the harsh reality of sex trade and prostitution in the society. The serious drama that stars Bollywood beauties is expected to garner around Rs 2-4 crore in the opening week of its release. Helmed by Tabrez Noorani, Love Sonia is bankrolled by David Womark and Tabrez Noorani. Made under the banners of Tamasha Talkies, Womark/Noorani Productions, Love Sonia Films, India Take One Productions and Samraaj Talkies, the film essays the brave story of an Indian village girl whose life changes when she gets trapped in the vicious world of sex trading.

Love Sonia stars Mrunal Thakur, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadda, Riya Sisodiya, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sai Tamhankar and Sunny Pawar. The film that hit the theatres on September 14 had a world premiere at the London Indian Film Festival.

According to KRK box office collection, Mrunal Thakur who will be seen in Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, has so far collected around Rs 7o lakh at the box office collection on day 1. Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee, unfortunately, failed to impress the audience with their performance in the movie.

Love Sonia box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates:

