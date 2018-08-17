Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has been winning millions of hearts with his phenomenal in his latest film Satyameva Jayate which stars John Abraham in the lead role, will be next seen in Love Sonia which will mark television actress Mrunal Thakur's big Bollywood debut. Love Sonia is being helmed by Tabrez Noorani and will also star Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Sai Tamhankar, Adil Hussain, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass and Freida Pinto in key roles.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday took to social media site Twitter to share the first look poster of the film and also announced the release date of the film. Love Sonia, which has a very talented star cast will hit the silver screen on September 14 this year. Love Sonia is one of the most anticipated films of this year and has already received a warm response when it premiered at the London Indian Film Festival on June 21 this year.

Release date finalised… Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Adil Hussain, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass with Freida Pinto and Mrunal Thakur… #LoveSonia to release on 14 Sept 2018… Directed by Tabrez Noorani. pic.twitter.com/Ti998pPlcw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2018

Love Sonia is being backed by American producer David Womark who is a renowned filmmaker and was also nominated for the prestigious Academy Award for his work in blockbuster and critically acclaimed film Life of Pi. Love Sonia is one of the most awaited films of this year and it will also mark the Bollywood debut of Mrunal Thakur who shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya as Bulbul.

The first look poster which was released by the makers of the film on Friday features Manoj Bajpayee and Freida Pinto in a complete desi avatar. The film is slated to hit the big screen on September 14 2018. Manoj Bajpayee’s latest release Satyameva Jayate has witnessed a huge opening at the box office. The film was released on August 15 and has already minted Rs 27 crore in two days.

