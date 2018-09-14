Tabrez Noorani directorial Love Sonia starring Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Demi Moore, Freida Pinto, Mrunal Thakur is finally in theatres now. Bankrolled by David Womark and Tabrez Noorani, Love Sonia is made under the banners of Tamasha Talkies, Womark/Noorani Productions, Love Sonia Films, India Take One Productions and Samraaj Talkies. Based on Human Trafficking, the movie had a world premiere on June 21, this year at the London Indian Film Festival.
Earlier, Bollywood newbie Mrunal Thakur was noted saying that she had to every day remind herself that she is only playing the character and is not Sonia in reality. Praising her co-stars, she thanked Richa Chadha and Freida Pinto for helping her during the shoot of Love Sonia.
Love Sonia movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews LIVE Updates:
Live Blog
Such a strong film!! Hats off to the makers and the team!! #Lovesonia @mrunal0801 @RichaChadha brilliant work!! Watch this film on 14th September!! Releasing Tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/Xv4a1UDv71— Manjot (@OyeManjot) September 13, 2018
I wouldn't say I watched a film yesterday but experienced something very beautiful called #LoveSonia I think all you beautiful people out there should go and experience #LoveSonia thankyou @mrunal0801 for inviting me I love you ❤️🌈@lostboy54 @rajsingharora26 pic.twitter.com/mxVwzdiHyU— Anshuman Malhotra (@theanshumanm) September 12, 2018
Such an amazing response for #MrunalThakur 's performance in #LoveSonia .— VISHNU (@Vishnu__Bala) September 14, 2018
I hope the Award shows do justice in Debut category !!@mrunal0801 pic.twitter.com/GxMIbXvmrV
#LoveSonia is a searing, devastating & ultimately redemptive story about one of the most shameful realities of our world #ChildTrafficking #femaletrafficking A courageous & important story told masterfully by #TabrezNoorani who worked on rescues &researched this film for 14yrs!— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 12, 2018
A brilliant Film releases alongside Manmarziyaan on the 14th of Sept. its called #LoveSonia ..had the pleasure of watching it at Melbourne FilmFest. A very important film and I wish people go out in huge numbers to watch this film!— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) September 13, 2018