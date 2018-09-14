Love Sonia movie review: Helmed by Tabrez Noorani and bankrolled by David Womark, Love Sonia has released this weekend, i.e September 14. Starring Mrunal Thakur, Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chaddha and Adil Hussain in prominent roles, Love Sonia is not for the faint hearted.

In her review for TOI, Renuka Vyavahare states that Love Sonia is not an uplifting but a disturbing account and whatever that can go wrong with this girl, goes wrong. The filmmaker does not make an attempt to downplay the brutalities and the gruesome and unnerving execution suffocates you, writes Renuka. She adds that while the film is an important film and has a shock value, it lacks emotional depth.

Giving the film 4 stars out of 5, Stutee Ghosh in her review for The Quint writes that Love Sonia is a hard-hitting and disturbing portrayal of the world of commercial sex and stems out of the deeper understanding and empathy for their plight. With strong performances by the star-cast, Love Sonia is by and large Mrunal Thakur’s film as she makes a powerful impact with her self assured performance.

Shristi Negi in her review for News18 writes that there are two perspectives from which you can approach the film. Either as an incredible film with minor flaws or an incredibly flawed film with strikingly appealing elements. She adds that it will be your perspective that will decide which side you choose.

