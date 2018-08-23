The much-awaited trailer of Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Anupam Kher-starrer Love Sonia has finally been released by the makers of the film on Thursday—August 23. The film, which marks the big Bollywood debut of television actress Mrunal Thakur, revolves around sex trafficking and how hundreds of girls are forced into prostitution because of the growing business of flesh trade in the country.

However, she has to go through a lot of struggle in this dark and dirty world of sex trafficking and flesh trade. The entire cast of the film has delivered exceptional performances. Love Sonia also stars Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Adil Hussain and Sai Tamhankar in key roles and the much-awaited film is slated to hit the silver screen on September 14 this year. Love Sonia has been helmed by Tabrez Noorani and produced by Oscar-nominated American producer David Womark.

On June 21, Love Sonia had a world premiere at the London Indian Film Festival and garnered positive reviews. It seems like every actor of the film went under the skin of his character and that it why the film seems so promising. The trailer of the film has created a lot of buzz on the Internet and has been trending on social media site Twitter on the number one spot.

Love Sonia will mark the Bollywood debut of television actress Mrunal Thakur who shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. A lot of drama, emotions and intense acting by the entire cast makes this film a must watch!

