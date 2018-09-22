Filmmaker Tabrez Noorani's Love Sonia is all set to be screened at the United Nations in New York on October 11 to mark the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh made the announcement on his official account on Twitter.

Love Sonia is a story based on a 17-year-old girl whose father sells her sister in the sex trade to pay off his debts. Then, the story is followed by the girl’s quest to rescue her sister from the sex trade. The film features an ensemble cast comprising Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Adil Hussain, Demi Moore, Freida Pinto and debutant Mrunal Thakur.

#NewsUpdate: #LoveSonia goes to United Nations… Special screening in New York on 11 Oct 2018, the International Day of the Girl Child… This will be the first official screening of the film on US soil. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 21, 2018

On various International film galas, the movie has already been screened. At the opening of the Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), the movie was honoured with the Best Indie Film award. Love Sonia was released in India on September 14.

On being asked about her research for her role for Love Sonia by a leading daily, Richa Chadha said that for her role in love Sonia, the research was a little bit different. She met the sex workers during her research days, to know the ground reality of the society. Elaborating on her research, she added that the sex workers live under terrible conditions and have to undergo a lot of hardships. They get addicted to drugs and suffer from diseases.

Despite being a critically acclaimed film, Love Sonia hasn’t gone well with the Indian viewers at the box office, Talking about the Day 1 collection, according to Box office India, the movie has had a poor start at the box office with just Rs. 25 lakhs.

The movie is produced by the Oscar-nominated director David Womark of Life of Pi fame.

