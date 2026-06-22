Love & War Worker Dies On Set, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Team Offers ₹40 Lakh Compensation

There have been reports of tragedy that occurred on the sets of the upcoming movie Love & War directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which has resulted in the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) demanding increased compensation and help for the family of the technician who died at work. According to the sources, carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav died after being electrocuted while shooting for the movie in the early morning hours of June 17.

In light of the tragic incident, FWICE has taken up the cause of the affected family and is looking to get more financial help. As per the federation, filmmaker Bhansali has already provided financial help in the form of ₹40 lakh. But FWICE feels that the amount of money could have been more in consideration of the needs of the family in the future. FWICE president BN Tiwari said that the federation has demanded that the compensation be increased to ₹50 lakh.

Tiwari was quoted by India Today as saying, “In the first place, the amount of compensation should be ₹50 lakh because of his children being very small, and they need help with their education. Moreover, we are demanding some sort of security measures at the time of shooting, as well as better working hours for these workers. He was such an expert technician, and how could he die like this?”

Concerns Over Safety and Working Conditions

In addition to compensation, the FWICE has expressed concerns regarding the safety of the work environment and the working conditions of the technicians that are involved in the filmmaking process. The federation has requested that safety guidelines be followed and working hours be regulated properly in order to avoid any further incidents.

Ashok Dubey, the general secretary of FWICE, gave information on the accident and stated that Yadav had been working without a break on the sets for several days prior to the accident.

“Chandradhari had been working on the sets continuously for the last three days and had been working from 7 a.m. till 3 a.m. on the day of the accident. He received an electric shock and was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to death. We have also requested Mr. Bhansali to give job to his wife in his production house,” said Ashok Dubey.

Tragedy Casts Shadow Over Love & War

Unfortunately, this unfortunate situation has overshadowed the making of Love & War, which is one of the most awaited Bollywood productions currently in the pipeline. Earlier, actor Ranbir Kapoor had mentioned during his Instagram Live stream that Love & War will be released after Ramayana Part One, which will release in theaters in October.

Love & War is a period film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is currently being made and will release in 2027.

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