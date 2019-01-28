All the Bollywood celebrities come together to celebrate the annual festival–Umang held by Mumbai Police. The event was held on Sunday evening in which celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar was present and performed outstandingly. Among all this, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt gained a lot of attention on the show. Their pictures are currently setting the Internet on fire, see photos

Several big Bollywood stars come together every year to support the Mumbai Police for their annual festival–Umang, whose 2019 season was held on Sunday. Many stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh was present in order to make the event grander and gave several phenomenal performances. Among all, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir were grabbing eyeballs in the event together. Both Alia and Ranbir’s adorable photos are currently creating a buzz on the Internet which cannot be missed at all. The couple is currently sizzling Internet and is grabbing attention on social media with their viral pictures.

They both were seen shaking their leg on the show with Shah Rukh Khan on the stage. In the pic, Alia is looking outstanding in a sea green traditional outfit. With heavy jhumkas and soft curls, the actor is setting the Internet on fire with her ravishing looks. Meanwhile, Ranbir is looking handsome in a blue pantsuit. Sometime back both of them have finished working together for the first time in the movie Brahmastra which is likely to hit the silver screens on December 25, 2019.

A while back, Alia opened up about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and how she managed to hide it from the media. Together they are making headlines after they appeared in Sonam Kapoor’s reception.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More