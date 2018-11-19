Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Brahmastra is hugely anticipated by the fans. The Bollywood couple off-screen relationship has sparked a new light on their on-screen pairing for the movie Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukherji. The actors were shooting first in Bulgaria but now they have come back to shoot in Mumbai.

As the duo continues to make headlines with their chemistry, latest reports suggest that Alia and Ranbir were recently spotted together checking in a five-star hotel for an alone time. Prior to this, some photos got leaked from the sets of Brahmastra of Ranbir and Alia. In one of the picture, Ranbir is seen busy on the phone while Alia is seen looking in the distance.

Reports of the duo dating each other received a strong confirmation after their pictures floated on the Internet having lunch together with respective families. The film Brahmastra has been written and directed by Ayan Mukherjee and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Divyendu Sharma, and Mouni Roy along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The photos from the sets of Brahmastra have kept the fans on the edge to expect a blockbuster movie next year by both of them. According to the reports, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part 1 will be releasing on Christmas 2019.

