The most talked about couple of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11—Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra are again making headlines for their cute PDA on their social media accounts. Just a week before the Valentin's Day, the two posted adorable pictures with each other with roses and balloons.

Bigg Boss 11 fame Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma, who participated in one of the most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 11, had previously made a headline with their stint on the Salman Khan show. Their intimate moments and extreme PDA created headlines overnight and their leaked intimate videos took the social media by storm. The couple, who initially started a fake relationship in the Bigg Boss 11 house in order to stay in the game eventually, were head-over-heels in love with each other in no time.

Even after coming out of the house, the lovebirds have been together through thick and thin. The two are often spotted spending quality time with each other in Delhi and Mumbai. Also, they were recently spotted at a nightclub in Delhi and it was obvious that they were truly madly deeply in love. As the Valentine’s Day is around the corner, Bandgi and Puneesh are leaving no stone unturned to flaunt their love for each other. Both Puneesh and Bandgi have posted pictures and videos on Instagram, with roses in the hand and heart-shaped balloons in the background. In one of the pictures, Bangi is seen holding a placard in her hand that reads, ‘Tu Meri Girlfriend’ referring to the famous Punjabi song by J Star.

The two lovebirds were vacationing recently as Bandgi posted a picture of the two of doing river crossing. While on the show, many housemates and audience had a problem with them being openly intimate with each other inside the house despite so many cameras being around. Also, many housemates like Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma were seen gossiping about their relationship and calling it fake. However, with both of them sharing such cute pictures together, they surely have proven the fact that they are actually in love with each other.