Actress Nayanthara and her alleged beau and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are spending some good quality time in the US. The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director shared some pictures from their trip on social media and the duo looks adorably cute in the recent photos from their trip to the US.

Actress Nayanthara, who is mostly known for her contribution to Tamil and Telugu cinema, is giving us major relationship goals. The Velaikkaran actress is dating popular filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and has been spending some romantic time with her beau in the US. Both the lovebirds are in a mood to celebrate as Nayanthara is enjoying the success of her latest films Aramm and Velaikkaran and Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, is celebrating the success of his last directorial Thaana Serndha Kootam with Suriya which turned out to be a massive hit.

The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director shared some pictures from their trip on social media and the duo looks adorably cute in the recent photos from their trip to the US. Although Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have not been vocal about their committed relationship, it is quite evident from the latter’s mushy social media posts. It is said that the two started dating on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan which turned out to be a blockbuster for both Nayanthara and Vignesh. It’s good to see the lovebirds stealing time from their busy schedules for each other.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn to do a special cameo in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba?

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor posts heartfelt message for cousin Janhvi Kapoor on her 21st birthday

Nayanthara made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with Ayya (2005) and Telugu with Lakshmi (2006) post which she featured in many Tamil and Telugu hits like films like Chandramukhi , Dubai Seenu, Tulasi, Billa, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Aadhavan, Adhurs, Simha, Boss Engira Bhaskaran , Sri Rama Rajyam, among many others.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif to romance Abhay Deol in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App