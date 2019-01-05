Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at Mumbai after their brief NYC vacay: Ranbir and Alia had flown to New York to celebrate the New Year with the Kapoors. During their trip, the duo visited Rishi Kapoor who is undergoing treatment since September and his wife Neetu Kapoor is accompanying him. Neetu had shared the pictures of their New Year lunch in which Ranbir and Alia were seen with the entire Kapoor family in the frame.

Paps went into a tizzy after they spotted Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the Mumbai airport on Saturday.

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at Mumbai after their brief NYC vacay: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai on Saturday after their brief vacation in the NYC. Ranbir and Alia had flown to New York to celebrate the New Year with the Kapoors. During their trip, the duo visited Rishi Kapoor who is undergoing treatment since September and his wife Neetu Kapoor is accompanying him. Neetu had shared the pictures of their New Year lunch in which Ranbir and Alia were seen with the entire Kapoor family in the frame.

Paps went into a tizzy after they spotted the duo at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. While Ranbir was sporting a casual look with a cap, green-blue jacket and blue denim, Alia was looking gorgeous in a ripped denim jacket, wine-coloured thigh high boots and an over-sized Chanel handbag.

Last year, Ranbir in one of this interviews with GQ India magazine had subtly accepted about them being a couple. Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on Brahmastra’, the grapevine is abuzz about their affair.

Currently, Alia is working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Karan Johar’s Kalank. Ranbir Kapoor is also acting in Brahmastra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More